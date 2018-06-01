North Dakota Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp will be going into the congressional midterm elections knowing that she's received support for at least one piece of legislation by the unlikeliest of groups: the Koch political network.

Americans for Prosperity, an arm of the influential network supported by conservative billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch, is unleashing a digital advertising campaign on Friday thanking Heitkamp for cosponsoring the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protect Act, a bill that rolls back Dodd Frank regulations mainly on community banks, or those with less than $100 billion in assets. It recently passed in Congress with bipartisan support.

"Congress achieved a significant milestone in lifting some of the toughest restrictions Dodd-Frank placed on small banks and their consumers. This was a bipartisan effort made possible by lawmakers like Heidi Heitkamp who put politics aside to work together," Tim Phillips, president for Americans for Prosperity, said in a statement.

"While we don't agree with Sen. Heitkamp on everything, particularly her vote against tax relief, we commend her for taking a stand against the leaders of her party to do the right thing. We hope to find common ground and work with Sen. Heitkamp on other issues moving forward including making tax relief permanent," he added.

The move to support Heitkamp comes only two months after the Koch network launched six figure ad buy attacking her for voting against the Republican tax reform bill in December 2017. At the time, Americans for Prosperity put approximately $450,000 toward the advertising blitz, which ran throughout her state on television and digital outlets. She's one of 10 Senate Democrats seeking reelection this year in states President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election.

But now, Americans for Prosperity is backing Heitkamp, and the aid comes as the network as a whole is looking to push forward its policy initiatives through Congress regardless of party affiliation, including criminal justice reform and protection for those participating in the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals programs, who are also known as the Dreamers. It is also hoping to make inroads on cutting back on government spending.

"AFP is committed to working with lawmakers – regardless of party-to advance common sense reforms that help people improve their lives. At the same time, we will continue to hold members who voted against this crucial reform accountable," Philips said.