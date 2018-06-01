One of the biggest US trade wars of the past had a tragic consequence — here’s what happened

Here's what happened during the last major U.S. trade war 56 Mins Ago

It looks like President Donald Trump is gearing up for a trade war. But in this kind of fight, history seems to indicate there are very few winners.

Economists are warning about hypothetical scenarios where Trump takes it too far, and other countries strike back, inevitably sending the global trade community down a spiraling path of retaliation.

That scenario played out in almost real time this week. The White House on Thursday unveiled tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and European Union countries. And those countries swiftly announced they would retaliate with their own tariffs and trade actions.

No one knows exactly what will unfold, but if history is any indicator, we can make a pretty good guess.

There have been a number of trade battles in the last 80 years.

Reagan imposed some pretty significant tariffs on Japan in the 1980s. And in the '90s, countries were agreeing to stricter rules under the World Trade Organization.

More recently, former President George W. Bush imposed steel tariffs in 2002. He was met with threats of retaliation from European trading partners. And soon after, he ended the tariffs.