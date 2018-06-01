Pitbull reveals his most important lesson about money   

"I always say that an oppressed mind is a creative mind, because when you have nothing you figure out how to make something, right?"

As a multi-millionaire recording artist who boasts brand partnerships with Bud Light, Dr. Pepper and Walmart to name a few, it would be safe to say he's made something. But even before all that, when he first tasted success in music and got his first $1,500 advance, he humbly spent it. He purchased a $1,200 1988 Mazda hatchback for his mom and saved the rest.

As the checks grew, his principles and mindset about money stayed the same: Never do anything just for the cash.

The revelation stemmed from a common greeting used among his friends when they called to see what he was up to.

"You'd say, 'Oh, I'm on this paper chase.' Then I broke down those words: 'a paper chase.' That means I'm chasing paper. If I'm chasing paper, the paper's gonna run," he realized.

The lesson helps him keep growing even now that the desperation to make it out of Carol City has melted away.