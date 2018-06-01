Pitbull reveals his most important lesson about money   

Growing up in the 1980s in Carol City, a rough Miami neighborhood, Pitbull, then still known as Armando Perez, didn't think he'd make it out.
"Miami was the cocaine capital and what was going on around me I was 5, 6 years old, that's when your mind is a sponge," he tells CNBC Make It. "I seen what it did — you either in prison, dead or snitchin', so you might as well be a dead man walking."
And yet, the Grammy-winning rapper says he never lamented his situation. In a way, Perez admits Pitbull may have never been born if it weren't for his struggles.