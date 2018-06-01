    ×

    Travel

    Travel

    Richard Branson is adding a $2.5 billion fleet of cruise ships to the Virgin empire - here's what they look like

    Richard Branson is getting into the cruise business - here's what the new Virgin ships look like
    Richard Branson is getting into the cruise business - here's what the new Virgin ships look like   

    Virgin Voyages, Richard Branson's new cruise line, has unveiled plans for its first of three ships.

    This one, which will set sail from Miami to the Caribbean in 2020, is an adult-only ship that's designed to attract people who have never been on a cruise before.

    Cruising is the fastest-growing segment of the vacation industry, according to the Cruise Line Association. In 2018, 27.2 million passengers are expected to take a cruise, compared with 25.8 million last year, the group said. However, since only 3 percent of people in North America have been on a cruise, there is a lot of room for growth.

    All told, Virgin plans to invest $2.5 billion in building the three ships.

    The first features a futuristic lounge, private VIP deck, laboratory-themed restaurant and a rooftop terrace that claims to have the largest daybed at sea.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...