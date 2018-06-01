Soros foundation says minister’s accusations about Hungary pullout are ‘nonsense’

As it pulls up stakes and makes an exit from Hungary, George Soros' philanthropic organization called the latest accusations from that country's government about the pullout "nonsense."



Without providing specifics, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto told CNBC Thursday that Soros' Open Societies Foundation (OSF) left the country because it didn't want to reveal its sources of funding.

In response to Szijjarto's accusation, OSF Chief Communications Officer Laura Silber told CNBC in an email, "That is nonsense." She said the foundation's departure took place "because, in the words of our President Patrick Gaspard: 'The government of Hungary has denigrated and misrepresented our work and repressed civil society for the sake of political gain, using tactics unprecedented in the history of the European Union.'"

The announced departure of Soros' non-governmental organization (NGO) from Hungary in May made headlines amid an outcry from advocacy groups that the country's government is cracking down on civil liberties. Its staff have been relocated to Berlin.

OSF representatives said that they were no longer able to keep their staff safe under the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and that they were a target of government surveillance.