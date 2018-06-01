    ×

    Trading Nation

    Transports, on a tear, could be flashing the all-clear sign for stocks

    Are transport stocks flashing an all-clear sign for stocks?
    Are transport stocks flashing an all-clear sign for stocks?   

    Transport stocks surged Friday, tracking for their longest weekly winning streak of the year.

    Transports' bullish behavior is bullish for the market, said Chris Verrone, head of technical analysis at Strategas Research Partners.

    "In what has been an otherwise challenging market, the transports are still leaders here," Verrone said Thursday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    He cited the group's ability to hold its 200-day moving average this year even when the broader market has faltered. Indeed, the Dow transport index hasn't breached its 200-day moving average to the downside since August.

    Transport stocks are traditionally seen as an indicator of broader economic health, given transportation companies' wide usage across industries.

    "Truckers strong, rails strong; I think that speaks to a pretty healthy backdrop here," Verrone said, adding that he specifically likes J.B. Hunt and Union Pacific, which have rallied a respective 12.5 percent and 10 percent in 2018.

    Other market watchers are more cautious on the transports given international trade tensions coming to a boil, and the potential impact on U.S. companies particularly exposed to trade with countries in the crosshairs of tariff talk.

    "If you look at what has driven the rally for the last 12 months, it has been a strong global trade story. That would naturally benefit trucks, rails and airlines," Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, said on "Trading Nation."

    "We've seen an uptick in terms of global trade volumes; it has been going up for the last 12 months, but that's starting to wane. The concern we have is really around this aggravated talk regarding tariffs and a continued potential trade war," Sanchez said.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    UNP
    ---
    JBHT
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...