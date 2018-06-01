Trump calls strong jobs numbers, saying an hour before he was 'looking forward' to the report

President Donald Trump was not surprised about the blowout jobs number Friday and because of his tweet an hour before the release, many on Wall Street weren't either.

The U.S. economy created 223,000 jobs in May, coming in above the 188,000 payroll growth estimate from economists.

Trump sounded an optimistic tone ahead of Friday's pivotal nonfarm payrolls release from the government.

About an hour before the 8:30 a.m. ET release, the president said he is "looking forward" to the employment numbers. S&P 500 futures barely budged in between his tweet and the official release.

The president typically gets to see the numbers the night before they are sent out to the public, though the report is embargoed and is kept under tight wraps as it frequently moves the financial markets.

"If it was anyone but the President, you would have just gotten yourself a nice appointment with the FBI or the SEC," former Chairman Council Of Economic Advisers Austan Goolsbee said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Friday before the number was released.

Stock futures were slightly higher than before the report as of 8:58 a.m. ET.

Investors on social media reacted to the unusual comment by the president.

CNBC has reached out to the White House and Labor Department for comment.

—CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.