Watch: Trump delivers remarks at Coast Guard ceremony

President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks at the U.S. Coast Guard Change-of-Command ceremony in Washington, D.C. on Friday morning.

At the ceremony, Trump's nominee Adm. Karl L. Schultz will be relieving Adm. Paul F. Zukunft, who has been the Coast Guard's top official since 2014, as commandant of the Coast Guard.

In 2017, the Coast Guard was shook by proposals to cut $1.3 billion from its budget to help fund the U.S.-Mexico border wall, The Washington Post reported. However, the Trump administration later changed its stance, requesting about $11.7 billion in funding for the 2019 fiscal year for the Coast Guard, according to The New York Times.