If you're into saving time, a 19-hour flight is returning to the skies in October.

Singapore Airlines this week announced it would revive its non-stop flight from the New York City area this fall. The 18-hour and 45 minute flight will travel about 10,000 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport to Singapore, starting in October. The flight would become the world's longest and shaves several hours off the trip, which currently requires a roughly two-hour refueling stop.

The airline, known for its luxurious suites and service, launched the route in 2004 but called it off in 2013, after oil prices surged. A lot has changed since then — aircraft, fuel prices, and on-board creature comforts. Tickets aboard the very long flight are going for around $1,500 in November, but vary day to day.

Here's what to expect on board if you take the leap: