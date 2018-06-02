If you're into saving time, a 19-hour flight is returning to the skies in October.
Singapore Airlines this week announced it would revive its non-stop flight from the New York City area this fall. The 18-hour and 45 minute flight will travel about 10,000 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport to Singapore, starting in October. The flight would become the world's longest and shaves several hours off the trip, which currently requires a roughly two-hour refueling stop.
The airline, known for its luxurious suites and service, launched the route in 2004 but called it off in 2013, after oil prices surged. A lot has changed since then — aircraft, fuel prices, and on-board creature comforts. Tickets aboard the very long flight are going for around $1,500 in November, but vary day to day.
Here's what to expect on board if you take the leap:
Singapore Airlines plans on operating the route on an Airbus A350-900 ULR, which stands for ultra-long range, a variety of the double-aisle jet that carries more fuel than the standard version and has a higher maximum take-off weight to accommodate the extra haul. Singapore used to fly this route on an Airbus A340-500, a four-engine plane. Airbus said the fuel savings from the new jet are in the "double-digit" percentages.
When Singapore Airlines first launched the flight it offered a two-class cabin with seats for business class and executive coach. In 2008, it switched to an all business class configuration. The executive economy seats used to look like this:
The new cabin will feature new premium economy seats, with more than 13-inch monitors and 38 inches of legroom instead of 37.
Airbus and Singapore are aware of the toll a flight this long can take on the human body and say the plane will be more comfortable. The plane is quieter than the four-engine plane, for one. But it is also pressurized at 6,000 feet, instead of the usual 8,000 feet, which can help ward off altitude-sickness like symptoms. Airbus has also upgraded ventilation systems to refresh air more frequently and increase humidity on board.
Compared with its first launch, there are more ways to keep busy. (How many bloody marys can one have?) Seat back entertainment systems in premium economy will feature some 1,400 entertainment options, up from 200. The screens themselves will be bigger too — 13.3 inches compared with nine inches on the old screens.
Singapore Airlines "Book the Cook" program, in which passengers can order meals ahead of time will be extended to premium economy, an option that only used to be available for business class.