Giving someone unfettered access to your mobile device so they can look through your messages, photos and apps is probably one of your worst nightmares.

And this summer, it's coming to a dating TV show near you — courtesy of Elizabeth Murdoch's Vertical Networks.

"Phone Swap" is a reality series where two people are set up on a blind date. At the end of the date comes a twist: they exchange phones. Each person is allowed to look through all the private information with no limitations. Armed with knowledge, both are then asked if they want to go on a second date.

The 3- to 4-minute episodes post twice a week on Snapchat Discover, attracting an average of 10 million viewers per episode. Thanks to its success, it will become the first series to move from Snapchat to TV. A 30-minute version of "Phone Swap" will air on select Fox stations in the next few months, and if successful, the network could order more episodes.

A projected 520 scripted original television shows are set to be released in 2018 according to an FX study – not to mention numerous unscripted shows like "Phone Swap." Viewers have more to watch than ever before, making the competition to have a hit series more intense especially among those trying to chase younger eyeballs.

But the 50-person team at Vertical Networks think they have an edge. By combining audience insights from Snapchat and TV production experience, the company has come up with a scientific method for creating new series. It's also relying on social media as its home base, perhaps showing a way traditional media companies — like the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox — could evolve.

"My personal focus has always been about content and not platform," said Elizabeth Murdoch, who is the daughter of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, in an email. "Clearly, today's content needs to meet the needs of audiences who are increasingly watching on mobile devices and embracing new formats, so in that regard of course digital is important – but we are platform agnostic."