Television producer and reality TV show judge Simon Cowell hasn't used his mobile phone in almost a year — and he told a U.K.-based publication that it's "absolutely made me happier."

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Cowell — known for his work on "American Idol" and "X Factor" and his notorious on-air insults — stated used to get irritated when he had a meeting, and everyone was their phone.

"I literally have not been on my phone for ten months," the TV mogul told The Mail.

Since he's given up his addictive phone habits, he noticed he's been more focused on his immediate surroundings, he told the publication. He's also closing in on a deal to sell "Britain's Got Talent" to the BBC.

Ditching his mobile "has been so good for my mental health," he said. "It's a very strange experience but it really is good for you and it has absolutely made me happier.'

Cowell is one of the latest people to draw attention to unplugging from cell phones as a way to improve mood, health and cut down on distractions.

A study by analytics firm Flurry showed U.S. consumers spend five hours a day on their phones. About 77 percent of U.S. adults own a smartphone, according to Pew.

The BBC and Cowell will soon work together on a new reality TV series called "The Greatest Dancer," where dancers around the world will compete for the title. He told the Daily Mail the BBC has made an offer for his show "Britain's Got Talent," which is the basis for the U.S. spinoff series "America's Got Talent."

Cowell also said he is making a concerted effort to get younger audiences interested in TV through his son Eric. He told the publication he is limiting the time his child uses the iPad and instead sits with him while they watch TV.

"When you talk to a lot of TV people they always talk about this 18-34 demographic, I'm more interested in bringing in the very young viewers, like Eric's age, because if you get them watching television, they will hopefully keep watching it," he said.

The full Daily Mail story can be found on its website.