The European Union will not unravel — only its German-dominated governance will change

That is still the case. Correctly reading the mood of the Italians, the country's President Sergio Mattarella told a few weeks ago the leaders of the Five Star Movement and the League not to come back to him for approval of a government advocating Italy's exit from the EU and the euro area.

They did not listen, came up with the wrong people and Mattarella sent them packing. Ultimately, they had to present a new government to pass the president's EU screening test.

Mattarella knew that the idea of leaving the EU was one of those Italian political jokes that Germans take seriously. Indeed, anybody who knows anything about Italy also knows that the Italian people, and Italy's political establishment of all stripes, are not against the European Union. No, they are only emphatically against — what they apparently believe — is a union run by Germany on German terms.

That's an unfortunate — and fundamentally incorrect — view of how things really stand, and how they should be. It is a ploy to hide the sad truth that Italian politicians have gravely mismanaged their economy. Germany had relatively little to do with that.

Here are a few things to think about.

First, Italy's unreformed and unaffordable welfare state has led to calamitous public sector accounts. The country's gross public debt stood at 155 percent of GDP at the end of last year, which compares with the euro area average of 105 percent of GDP. It has a budget deficit of 2.3 percent of GDP — nearly three times the euro area's average of 0.9 percent.

Even with historically low credit costs, Italy's interest charges on public debt now account for 3.6 percent of GDP, the highest in the industrialized world and double the euro area's average of 1.7 percent of GDP.

Second, that leaves no space for tax cuts or higher public spending to create a policy mix with easy credit conditions that would support stronger economic growth and employment creation. Italy's government spending of 48.9 percent of GDP still stands above the euro area's average of 47 percent of GDP.

Third, to keep its huge public debt on a declining path — toward the euro area mandated objective of 60 percent of GDP — Italy must run large and steady surpluses on its primary budget balances (i.e., budget before interest charges on public debt). These surpluses have now come down to 2.2 percent of GDP from an average of 4 percent during the period from 2012 to 2015.