The European Union will not unravel — only its German-dominated governance will change

Euroskeptics have no chance – not even Brexiters, or Italy's ascendant Five Star Movement and League parties.
The idea of a united Europe is a centuries-old dream come true. It has survived massive butcheries perpetrated by Charlemagne, Napoleon and Hitler who — in their own different ways — thought they could unite and dominate the continent through fire, terror and untold crimes.
The British joined the European common market — a fledgling free-trade area — in the early 1970s, because that's all they wanted. They voted to leave when, after decades of slippages toward an increasingly federal structure, they realized they did not want to board up the Palace of Westminster in rampant sovereignty transfers to the EU Commission.
But London is now fighting to remain part of the EU's genuine free-trade area (i.e., the single market) — without telling the British people about political implications of an arrangement guaranteeing the free movement of goods, services and factors of production.
Italy is a very different case. Rome's EU membership was enthusiastically enshrined in a treaty solemnly celebrated on the Capitoline Hill — hence the Treaty of Rome — in March 1957. Ever since, a country that formally reunited itself during a period of nearly 60 years in the 19th century, has been one of the staunchest supporters of the European project.