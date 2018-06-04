    10 US budget travel destinations to consider this summer

    10 US budget travel destinations to consider this summer

    Layland Masuda | Getty Images

    If you're looking to save on your family vacation this summer, these cities may fit the bill.

    Personal finance website WalletHub compiled a ranking of the top cities to travel to this summer based on several metrics.

    One of those indicators — lowest travel costs and fewest hassles — ranked cities with the cheapest flights, least time to get there and fewest connections.

    Here are the metropolitan areas that are the most affordable when it comes to travel costs.

    • 5. Kansas City

      Kansas City, Missouri
      Tim Clayton | Corbis | Getty Images

    • 4. Minneapolis

      Minneapolis, Minnesota
      Henryk Sadura | Getty Images

    • 3. Dallas

      Dallas, Texas
      f11photo | Getty Images

    • 2. Detroit

      Detroit skyline
      Reese Lassman | EyeEm | Getty Images

    • 1. Cincinnati

      WalletHub also evaluated the cities that offer the lowest prices once you get there, including cost of living, the average price for a meal for two and the lowest rate for a three-star hotel room.

      Here are the cities that have the cheapest local costs.

      Terrace Park is a village in Greater Cincinnati
      Swapen Jha | Getty Images

    • 5. Little Rock, Arkansas

      Little Rock, Arkansas
      CWells Photography | Flickr | Getty Images

    • 4. McAllen, Texas

      Texas
      Ed Lallo | Getty Images

    • 3. Albuquerque, New Mexico

      Hot air balloon festival in Albuquerque
      Alan Copson | Getty Images

    • 2. Knoxville, Tennessee

      People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
      Csfotoimages | Getty Images

    • 1. Oklahoma City

      Oklahoma City Skyline
      Jeremy Woodhouse | Getty Images

