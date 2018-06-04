"The question is, it's a lab-grown diamond for $4,000. Why not use moissanite or cubic zirconia?" he asks, comparing lab-grown diamonds to lesser-quality synthetic gems that have been used as diamond substitutes. "If you're only getting [a] 20, 30 percent price difference, just pick the right [mined] diamond."

But in order to truly understand if it's worth buying a lab-grown diamond, it's helpful to first appreciate what spawned the tradition of buying diamond engagement rings in the first place.

Are lab-grown diamonds worth buying?

As investigative journalist Jay Epstein revealed in a 1982 story, the practice in America began in the 1930s after De Beers, then a monopolistic diamond company, launched a marketing campaign to stir up demand after discovering a supply-shattering cache of unmined diamonds in South Africa. Though there was a tradition of giving diamond rings going back centuries with European royalty, according to a De Beers spokesperson, in the U.S. at the time, a diamond ring was not a necessity, nor was it widely considered to be part of the engagement process. Yet after years of messaging to Americans, including the famous slogan "A Diamond is Forever," that all changed, wrote Epstein.

By 1979, De Beers wholesale diamond sales had increased to $2.1 billion (compared to just $23 million in 1939), thanks in large part to engagement ring sales, Epstein reported. A 1951 memo from N. W. Ayer, the marketing agency behind the campaign, explained, "for a number of years we have found evidence that the diamond engagement ring tradition is consistently growing stronger. Jewelers now tell us 'a girl is not engaged unless she has a diamond engagement ring.'"

But it wasn't just the idea of buying a diamond as a symbol of everlasting love that De Beers was selling. Eventually it began to tell the public exactly how to buy a diamond. In the 1980s, a new series of ads established a benchmark that people still believe today as the acceptable amount a man should spend on a ring by asking, "Isn't two months' salary a small price to pay for something that lasts forever?" According to a De Beers spokesperson, the amount was based on consumer research at the time.