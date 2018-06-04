Apple unveils iOS 12 with better photo sharing and tools to cure your iPhone addiction

Apple showcased its latest software for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 12, Monday at its Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, California.

Top software executive Craig Federighi said Apple is "doubling down on performance" in the latest update to make devices faster and more responsive. It's also making some pretty serious changes:

Keyboards and cameras will respond faster, and devices will work more reliably under greater demand.

Augmented reality will be integrated into utility apps for the first time, with a new Measure app for digitally measuring real-world dimensions.

A Siri update called Shortcuts will let you create custom commands for your device.

An update to the stocks app will add interactive charts and business news headlines.

Apple users can customize their own personal animated emoji with Memoji.

Apple is introducing a series of tools to combat tech addiction and "fear of missing out."

FaceTime will allow group video chats of up to 32 people.

The photos app will also get an overhaul. Users will soon see photos suggestions based on key places or categories. You can also search for catch-all criteria like "sporting events."

A new photo sharing feature will suggest contacts you might want to share an album with based on who appears in the photos.

"When your friend receives them, something really magical happens," Federighi said. "Their phone searches their libraries for other photos they took at that event and suggests that they share them back to you, so you both can end up will a full set."

Apple's annual conference is an opportunity to introduce its latest products and features that developers can include in apps for the iPhone and other devices. Apple typically teases iOS updates at the conference and rolls out major changes later in the year.

The new software will be available on all the same devices as iOS 11, Federighi said.

"This is the largest base ever supported by an Apple release, and we're focusing our efforts especially on the oldest devices," he said.