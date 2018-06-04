Apple unveils a revamped operating system for the Apple Watch

Apple on Monday updated the software for its Apple Watch, adding more features to the wearable that now leads the market.

The new system is called watchOS 5, Apple said at its annual conference in San Jose, California on Monday.

The device grew 60 percent in popularity last year, CEO Tim Cook said, emphasizing the Watch's uses in health and safety.

The new operating platform will support yoga and hiking, and offer new ways to challenge friends to fitness competitions. Apple Watch will also automatically start tracking workouts when vigorous movement is detected, and the watch will automatically activate Siri when users raise their arms.

Apple also debuted a new Apple Watch App, Walkie-Talkie, that supports the exchange of voice messages. Podcasts will also be available on the wearable device soon.