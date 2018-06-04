Here's how to watch Apple's WWDC keynote

Apple is holding its big annual developer conference, WWDC, on Monday, starting at 10AM PST.

The keynote will be live-streamed through Apple's website here. For the first time in recent memory, the live stream works on Google's Chrome browser, as long as you have support for the right underlying technologies (MSE, H.264, and AAC, according to Apple). It also works on Apple's Safari -- including on any iPhone or iPad running iOS or later -- or Microsoft's Edge. You can also watch it through an Apple TV.

WWDC has typically focused on tools for the developers who build iPhone and Mac applications. Apple is expected to roll out new changes to the iOS software that powers your iPad and iPhone, as well as a new macOS version.

Here's the full rundown of what to expect at today's event.