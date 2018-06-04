Cramer: It's not just FANG—here are the other tech stocks that pushed the Nasdaq to new highs   

CNBC's Jim Cramer knows all too well that the market can't be driven solely by FANG, his ubiquitous acronym for the stocks of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet.

"On a great day for the bulls where the Dow gained 178 points, the S&P advanced 0.45 percent, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.69 percent to a new all-time high, I think we need a new acronym for tech," the "Mad Money" host said Monday. "FANG's just not cutting it anymore because the gains are no longer limited to [that cohort]."

"If you want to understand the strength in the Nasdaq, you need a new acronym," Cramer continued. "So say hello to INJFANG, as in 'It's Not Just FANG' anymore."