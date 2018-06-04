    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: I don't like Monster Beverage anymore

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Monster Beverage: "No, I don't like it. I've liked it for a very long time, but they missed the quarter and I don't see any turnaround anytime quickly. I just think that it's just not worth being in."

    Valero Energy Corp.: "There's still a very big spread between the Permian [Basin] oil and the rest of the country and therefore I think Valero still works. I hate to buy a stock at its 52-week high, but I do think Valero is an up stock, as is Holly [Energy Partners], as is, by the way, Marathon [Petroleum]."

    Ichor Holdings: "[For] semiconductor equipment, frankly, I prefer Lam Research if we're going to go down that path."

    Diamondback Energy: "This is all about the glut of oil. There's a traffic jam at the Permian and that's making it so that [Diamondback] and a couple others are really being hurt. I would stick with it."

    Emerson Electric: "Emerson is a position we have quietly built for ActionAlertsPlus.com, telling all club members that we think that Emerson could trade up very big. We had [CEO] David Farr on this show. We really liked what he had to say and we think it's a buy."

    Progress Software Corporation: "Progress Software is a company that's had an unbelievable long-term business. It's been great. It's beaten numbers time and again and I think it will [again]. I'm surprised to see it down this much."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Emerson Electric.

