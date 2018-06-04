The oil market is doing something it hasn't done in 3 years — and it's bullish for crude

The spread between West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude futures prices has widened to new extremes recently, and this is a bullish development.
The spread has reached more than $11, the largest since mid-2015. WTI is trading a little over $65 per barrel, while European Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, is trading near $76.
This is more than double the size since the beginning of May, and this deep discount will become extremely attractive as producers work through the pipeline constraints.