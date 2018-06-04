Everything you need to know about target-date funds

When considering target-date funds, it's important to be aware of the benefits and drawbacks — as well as whether you are the kind of person who should be investing in them. While some people love these so-called set-it-and-forget-it funds, others dislike them because of the completely hands-off approach to investing they offer.

A variety of factors contribute to determining if you should invest in target-date funds, but it is most important to first understand what a target-date fund is and how it works.