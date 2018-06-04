Billionaire Koch brothers' political network will spend millions to oppose Trump's tariffs – the group's biggest split with the president so far

The Koch brothers’ network is denouncing President Trump’s tariffs on the EU, Canada and Mexico 4:44 PM ET Thu, 31 May 2018 | 01:02

"This campaign makes a clear statement: Trade is a major priority for our network," James Davis, executive vice president of Freedom Partners, said in a statement. "We will work aggressively to educate policymakers and others about the facts. Trade lifts people out of poverty and improves lives. It is critical to America's future prosperity and our consumers, workers and companies. Tariffs and other trade barriers make us poorer. They raise prices for those who can least afford it."

While Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips praised the administration for other economic policies, he did not hold back in denouncing the tariffs.

"The Trump administration has taken some incredibly positive steps for the American economy, but tariffs will undercut that progress and needlessly hamstring our full economic potential. There are better ways to negotiate trade deals than by punishing American consumers and businesses with higher costs," Phillips said.

Daniel Garza, president of the Libre Initiative, argued that tariffs would hurt those who are part of the Hispanic community and, in particular, low-income workers.

"Elected officials and policy leaders need to recognize that free and open trade policies make American workers and families more prosperous," Garza said. "The taxes and trade barriers imposed by our government on U.S. consumers raise their cost of living and impose unnecessary costs on American firms in competition with others based abroad."

The White House announced Thursday that it would move ahead with import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum products coming from the EU, Canada and Mexico. That led to immediate retaliation from Canada and Mexico, while the EU has yet to officially respond with trade barriers of its own.