Single mother who went into labor during final exam graduates from Harvard Law School

Harvard Law School is one of the most rigorous law programs in the country, but few understand just how difficult it can be more than Briana Williams.

The 24-year-old self-described "small-town girl from Atlanta" gave birth to her daughter, Evelyn, during the final exams of her first year at Harvard Law School and spent the remainder of her time in graduate school mastering the art of balancing parenthood and academia.

"I went into labor in April — during final exam period. I immediately requested an epidural so that my contractions wouldn't interfere with my Family Law grade. And, with tears in my eyes, I finished it," she writes in an Instagram post.

Williams says she learned how to breastfeed while writing papers and often brought her daughter to class. "To say that my last year of law school, with a newborn, as a single mom was a challenge would be an understatement," she says.

Last week, her hard work paid off. Wearing matching caps and gowns, Williams carried her daughter across the Harvard commencement stage to receive her degree, reports USA Today.

"Evelyn — they said that because of you I wouldn't be able to do this. Just know that I did this BECAUSE OF YOU," writes Williams.