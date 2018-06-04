Donate to charitable funds and nab a tax break in these states — for now

As the Internal Revenue Service takes aim at blue states' new tax workarounds, questions remain on whether the agency might take a closer look at red states' tax credit programs.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which went into effect this year, capped at $10,000 the state and local tax deduction filers can claim on their federal income-tax return.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut recently have passed laws to create a workaround: They will permit municipalities to establish charitable funds to pay for local services and offer property tax credits to incentivize homeowners to make contributions.

Those who donate to the funds can claim a charitable tax deduction on their federal returns, exceeding the $10,000 cap on SALT deductions.