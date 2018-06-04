Here's where to work if you want the best chance of getting a raise

Lots of people would appreciate a raise but dread having to talk about money: Two-thirds of employees have never asked for a raise, PayScale finds, and one in five people say the main reason they haven't asked is because they're uncomfortable having the conversation.

Good news: Some cities in the U.S. offer a higher likelihood of employees receiving raises without without asking for them directly, according to PayScale.

If that sounds ideal, consider heading to Tucson, Arizona. About one in four employees here has received a raise without even requesting it, the report finds. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Honolulu, Hawaii; Tacoma, Washington, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, round out the top five places in the U.S. where employees have the highest chance of getting a raise without specifically requesting one.

