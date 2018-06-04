Here's where to work if you want the best chance of getting a raise

Where you work really can increase your chances of getting a raise. Career site PayScale crunched the numbers to find the cities that offer the highest likelihood of your receiving a raise after asking for one. Ogden, Utah, and Honolulu, Hawaii, top the list, with 85 percent and 82 percent of workers, respectively, getting a raise after sitting down with their managers.
But while companies in Ogden reward proactive employees, the city has one of the lowest percentage of employees saying they get unsolicited raises. This town apparently takes to heart the maxim, "Ask and you shall receive."