Here's where to work if you want the best chance of getting a raise

Where you work really can increase your chances of getting a raise. Career site PayScale crunched the numbers to find the cities that offer the highest likelihood of your receiving a raise after asking for one. Ogden, Utah, and Honolulu, Hawaii, top the list, with 85 percent and 82 percent of workers, respectively, getting a raise after sitting down with their managers.

But while companies in Ogden reward proactive employees, the city has one of the lowest percentage of employees saying they get unsolicited raises. This town apparently takes to heart the maxim, "Ask and you shall receive."

Employees working in the nation's tech hubs like San Jose, San Francisco and Seattle also see higher than average rates of success in securing a raise. Meanwhile, employees in Gary, Indiana, do not fare as well. Just over half of people asking for a raise get one here, while 47 percent are denied.

To arrive at these findings, PayScale surveyed over 160,000 people about their salary and their history of asking for raises, as well as their demographics, job and company characteristics.

If you want a raise without asking for one

Lots of people would appreciate a raise but dread having to talk about money: Two-thirds of employees have never asked for a raise, PayScale finds, and one in five people say the main reason they haven't asked is because they're uncomfortable having the conversation.

Good news: Some cities in the U.S. offer a higher likelihood of employees receiving raises without without asking for them directly, according to PayScale.

If that sounds ideal, consider heading to Tucson, Arizona. About one in four employees here has received a raise without even requesting it, the report finds. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Honolulu, Hawaii; Tacoma, Washington, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, round out the top five places in the U.S. where employees have the highest chance of getting a raise without specifically requesting one.

