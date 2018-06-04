Tina Brown has always been a troublemaker. Thrown out of three private high schools as a teenager, she still managed to get into the prestigious Oxford University at the age of 16, becoming a journalist and ruffling the feathers of the British establishment before moving to New York to edit Vanity Fair at the age of 29.

Early in her career, she also married a well-known British journalist 25 years her senior, revamped ailing British society magazine Tatler and broke the news that the marriage between the Prince and Princess of Wales was in trouble.

“At school, I was a real rebel, constantly questioning authority. That was my issue. It wasn't that I was taking drugs or climbing over the walls to date boys or whatever, it was really much more that I just was constantly questioning authority,” Brown told CNBC’s “The Brave Ones.” One such incident saw her lead a demonstration across a lacrosse pitch against wearing a particular type of underwear. “Knickers out, out, out,” was the chant, she recalled. “And of course, it was me that was out.”

This devil-may-care attitude resurfaced again when she was offered a senior role on Vanity Fair, after a stint as a consultant editor. “At the end of my consultancy, (the publisher) Conde Nast said: ‘Will you stay and sort of keep working for the magazine?’ And I said: ‘Not unless I'm the editor.’”

“I didn't want to be anything but the editor, because I saw it was either going to have a vision, my vision, or I didn't want to be part of it.” Tina Brown

“And I got on a plane and went back to England, which I think was kind of cocky of me, when you consider I was 29 and I had been offered really a great opportunity as sort of the number two at Vanity Fair. But I didn't want to be anything but the editor, because I saw it was either going to have a vision, my vision, or I didn't want to be part of it.”

She’s always had an inquiring mind. “Ever since I was a very small child, I wanted to know what really happened, and that meant probing. It meant asking questions and it meant sometimes doubting what you were being told,” she said. “I have a journalist's temperament of constantly seeing the story behind the story and wanting that real story.”

Actress Meryl Streep, who has appeared on stage at Brown’s Women in the World summits, agrees. “She's curious. And most people are not. Most people have their set of what they believe and she's really permeable. So she’s a listener,” she told “The Brave Ones.”

She’s often ahead of her time, according to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde. “I think Tina is a mixture of a pioneer, an entrepreneur and somebody who can just feel, breathe, smell, understand what's happening, what's coming. And that's a special sense,” she told “The Brave Ones.”