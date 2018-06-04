US stocks set to add to gains after Friday’s strong jobs report

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open Monday, after a jobs report topped expectations on Friday.

The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in May — much higher than the 188,000 figure expected by Reuters analysts. Traders are now looking at the so-called JOLTS data (job openings and labor turnover survey), due Tuesday, to confirm the strength of the labor market.

At around 4:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 72 points, indicating a higher implied open of 65.79 points. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also indicated a higher start to the session for their respective markets.

Dell Technologies is due to release its latest figures before the opening bell. Palo Alto Networs and Coupa Software are set to release their earnings after the close.

On the data front, there will be April factory orders numbers due at 10 a.m. ET.

Despite the positive mood, trade concerns continued to linger after U.S.-China trade talks yielded no major breakthroughs. China threatened that previous trade agreements negotiated by the countries "will not take effect" if the U.S. administration goes ahead with a planned tariff increase.

— CNBC's Cheang Ming contributed to this article.