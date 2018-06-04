See the epic video from this NASA photographer’s melted camera after a SpaceX launch

NASA photographer Bill Ingalls set up six cameras to capture NASA's launch of seven satellites on a SpaceX rocket on May 22.

The launch melted the camera. But some pretty fantastic footage survived.

A brushfire caused by the rocket launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California engulfed the camera set up furthest from the launch pad.

"I had six remotes, two outside the launch pad safety perimeter and four inside," says Ingalls about the position of the cameras he set up to photograph the rocket launch, according to a written statement from NASA. "Unfortunately, the launch started a grass fire that toasted one of the cameras outside the perimeter."

After the rocket launch, Ingalls found his molten camera, but was able to pry it open and retrieve the memory card with the footage.

NASA turned the video from the memory card into a gif, embedded below. The video retrieved from the camera is pretty cool to watch.