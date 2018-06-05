An old Alcoa plant in Upstate New York is going to be converted into one of the world's largest bitcoin mining centers

Despite bitcoin's price decline this year, a cryptocurrency "mining" company is moving ahead with plans to repurpose a 1,300 acre plot once used by Alcoa for aluminum smelting.

Coinmint said Tuesday it would invest up to $700 million in the upstate New York location, which it expects to be the biggest bitcoin mining center in the world. The project will create an estimated 150 jobs over the next 18 months.

After Alcoa shuttered its aluminum smelting operation there four years ago, the company was looking for a tenant. Following some back and forth and a few months of discussions, Coinmint said it signed a 10 year lease with options to renew.

Since they penned a deal, bitcoin prices have dropped about 30 percent and are down nearly 50 percent this year, according to data from CoinDesk.

"As long as bitcoin network exists we anticipate mining to be profitable," said Coinmint's Chief Technology Office Prieur Leary. "We've developed a process to get an edge in the market."

Part of that process was the move to Massena New York, just south of the Canadian border.