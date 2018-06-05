The recent death of a Chinese rural bank's chairman has put the spotlight on the troubles that small lenders in the country face as authorities clean up the financial sector in the world's second-largest economy.

Yin Jinbao, who was reportedly found dead in his office on May 26 with slits on both his wrists, joined the board of Tianjin Rural Commercial Bank in July 2017 and became chairman in November. Before that, he was a director at Tianjin Binhai Rural Commercial Bank for four years.

Local state media said police had ruled out homicide in their initial investigation of Yin's death. CNBC reached out to Tianjin police for comment, but has not heard back.

Both the banks Yin worked at are controlled by the local government in Tianjin, a port city in northeastern China that's home to around 15.5 million people. Rural commercial banks are a category of small lenders in the country set up to support the agriculture sector and small and micro firms in the rural areas.

Yin's suspected suicide came at a time when Chinese authorities have stepped up their inspection at troubled state-controlled companies. A May 2 notice by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said investigation teams had been dispatched to 22 state firms in Tianjin, including the two banks at which Yin worked.