Germany's Continental bans WhatsApp and Snapchat from company phones.

German automotive supplier Continental AG has banned its workers from using the messenger services WhatsApp and Snapchat on company phones.

The firm said Tuesday that the ban, effective immediately, was put in place over concerns about the security of people's data saved in the contacts list of a phone or tablet.

"These services have deficiencies when it comes to data protection, as they access users' personal and potentially confidential data such as contacts, and thus the information of third parties," the company's release said.