Cramer Remix: What the bullish moves in retail signal for the American consumer 1 Hour Ago | 01:07

The major averages may paint an ideal picture for the stock market, but CNBC's Jim Cramer warned on Tuesday that some strong sectors aren't enough to sustain a long-term rally.

"The truth is that while a couple of groups are leading the way here, namely tech and retail, very few stocks away from those groups are following," the "Mad Money" host said. "If we don't get some more followers soon, this could spell the end of this advance."

Cramer couldn't discount the strength in tech, with Netflix's stock jumping nearly 2 percent, or in retail, with Gap and Macy's stocks soaring 6.8 and 8 percent, respectively.

But he knew that two strong sectors simply couldn't take the rest of the market to new highs.

"The bulls have retail, which means the consumer is smoking, and the bulls have tech, the largest sector in the S&P 500," he admitted.

"Sadly, that's where it ends," Cramer said. "There are so many other groups lagging behind and they represent a major obstacle to this market charging to new highs."