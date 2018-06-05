    ×

    Trading Nation

    After soaring 70% last year, Dow stock Caterpillar is quietly sinking. Here’s why that matters

    Dow stock Caterpillar is quietly falling after soaring 70% last year. Here’s why that matters
    Dow stock Caterpillar is quietly falling after soaring 70% last year. Here’s why that matters   

    What ever happened to "synchronized global growth?"

    Nobody is suddenly looking for economic recessions in new corners of the globe. But amid a weakening in some global economic data relative to activity in the U.S., there's no question that a handful of stocks that has been trading within with the "synchronized global growth" theme has begun underperforming.

    Since many people were positioned for continued synchronized global growth into this year, the unwinding of that trade could be an important story in the coming months. Caterpillar's performance this year is a great example of this, and its drop in recent months may be illustrative of a pickup in the rotation out of multinationals and into small-cap, domestic-focused names.

    Caterpillar's run

    Caterpillar, along with other industrial, multinational names like Honeywell and 3M, has not acted well as of late. After rallying 70 percent, and another 8.5 percent in the first three weeks of the year, the stock is negative this year and trading firmly in correction territory from its January high.

    While we do not cover the stock fundamentally, given the U.S. dollar's recent rise and some weaker economic data around the world, it's no surprise that the stock has stalled out after such a strong run.

    We don't want to raise any major warning flags at this juncture, but it is worth noting that its recent drop is taking it down toward its trend line from the stock's early 2016 lows. The level to watch, in that case, is just about $144 per share.

    Ultimately, the chart does not look horrible; the stock would have to see another leg lower and take out key support before I'd turn negative on a technical basis. This is, however, a name I'll be keeping an eye on as we move through the rest of June.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MMM
    ---
    HON
    ---
    HOG
    ---
    CAT
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...