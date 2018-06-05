Facebook capitalizes on Musical.ly karaoke trend with Lip Sync Live

The product is very similar to karaoke apps that have found an audience with teen and tween audiences. Arguably the most well known of those apps, Musical.ly, reached 60 million monthly active users in November 2017. It was acquired by Chinese company Bytedance in November, in a deal reported to be worth between $800 million and $1 billion.

And Facebook could benefit from developing a feature with a teen following. A recent Pew study showed usage of the main Facebook app was declining among 13 to 17-year-olds, with only 51 percent of survey takers saying they used the service.

The company also announced plans to allow people to use licensed music in their videos, which will start rolling out globally on iPhones.

Facebook has been signing multiple licensing deals with major record labels over the last year, leaving people speculating on its music ambitions. Today's announcements shed light on their plans. The company added it was working on allowing licensed music to be included in Facebook Stories, as well as other music-focused endeavors across all its apps.