The Silicon Valley superstars and tech titans who have changed how we use technology also limit their kids' screen time. And it could be with good reason.

Among those who have limited how much tech their kids consume are Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, tech billionaire Mark Cuban and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. And although Apple CEO Tim Cook doesn't have kids, he's voiced similar ideas when it comes to his nephew.

Dinnertime at the Jobs' house, for example, was used as an opportunity to have real discussions with his children. Jobs had three kids — Reed, 26; Erin, 22; and Eve, 20 — with wife Laurene Powell, as well as daughter Lisa Brennan, 40, from a previous relationship.

"Every evening Steve made a point of having dinner at the big long table in their kitchen, discussing books and history and a variety of things," Walter Isaacson, author of "Steve Jobs" told the New York Times in 2014. "No one ever pulled out an iPad or computer. The kids did not seem addicted at all to devices."

Gates has revealed that he often limits how much screen time his youngest child gets before bed, and banned cell phones until his kids were in their teens. Bill and Melinda Gates have three children: Jennifer, 22; Rory, 19; and Phoebe, 15.

"We don't have cell phones at the table when we are having a meal, we didn't give our kids cell phones until they were 14 and they complained other kids got them earlier," Gates tells the Mirror.