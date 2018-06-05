It has been long speculated that outgoing Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz would run for president, but the 40-year coffee veteran isn't announcing anything yet.

Schultz, 64, is known for his active role in politics, leveraging his position at Starbucks to speak about the role public companies could play in society. During his tenure at the coffee chain, he pushed to give opportunities to veterans and refugees and expanded health benefits and college tuition assistance to workers.

"I'm very sensitive to these issues [and] ensuring the fact that we do the kind of things that restore the promise of the country and our standing around the world," Schultz said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

While Schultz has declined to say what his next step will be, his extensive interview touched on a number of issues that could become part of his platform if he decides to run for public office.

Here's what Schultz had to say on several hot-button issues: