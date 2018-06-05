In Quebec, Canada's Charlevoix region, La Malbaie — population 8,000 — is a quiet mountain town where tourists visit year-round for kayaking, hiking, fishing and river cruises and staying at charming bed and breakfasts.

But on Friday and Saturday, La Malbaie, a two-hour drive from Quebec City, will be a "fortified encampment" as the 44th annual G7 Summit takes place there. World leaders from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Japan, will attend, as well as President Donald Trump and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

It will be Donald Trump's first official visit as U.S. President to Canada.

The summit will take place at Fairmont Manoir Richelieu, a five-star hotel with outdoor pools and a golf course. It was built in 1899.