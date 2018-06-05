VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Trump's first trip to Canada will be this tiny mountain town — and it already has presidential history

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

In Quebec, Canada's Charlevoix region, La Malbaie — population 8,000 — is a quiet mountain town where tourists visit year-round for kayaking, hiking, fishing and river cruises and staying at charming bed and breakfasts.

But on Friday and Saturday, La Malbaie, a two-hour drive from Quebec City, will be a "fortified encampment" as the 44th annual G7 Summit takes place there. World leaders from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Japan, will attend, as well as President Donald Trump and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

It will be Donald Trump's first official visit as U.S. President to Canada.

The summit will take place at Fairmont Manoir Richelieu, a five-star hotel with outdoor pools and a golf course. It was built in 1899.

The Fairmont Le Manoir Richelie hotel
Alice Chiche | Getty Images
The Fairmont Le Manoir Richelie hotel

La Malbaie is known as one of the first resort towns in Canada, and it continues to be a rustic getaway for locals thanks to its beautiful, natural landscapes.

La Malbaie from above
Robert Chiasson

Private, two- to three-bedroom chalets (vacation homes) in the area go for $91 to $159 (USD) per night in the summer time.

There is also presidential history here. Fodor's reports that La Malbaie became popular with American and Canadian politicians in the late 1800s, serving as a summer retreat. Ottawa Liberals and Washington Republicans were known to party with high society in La Malbaie.

Former President William Howard Taft built his "summer white house" here in 1894, when he was American civil governor of the Philippines (he became the 27th President of the United State in 1908). A September 1926 article in "The New Yorker" reports Taft was an "unofficial mayor of the town" and traveled with an entourage while in Murray Bay (the town was renamed La Malbaie in 1957).

La Malbaie
Francis Gagnon
La Malbaie

If you have plans to visit La Malbaie, wait until after June 10. The Globe & Mail reports that the area has massive security deployment, and even residents have to clear many security checkpoints. According to a Summit spokesperson, nearly 70 percent of the $604 million G7 budget is for security (that's about $400 million).

The last U.S. President to visit Canada was Barack Obama in February 2009, three months after he was elected. With former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Obama made an impromptu stop at a local mall in Ottawa to shop for souvenirs for his daughters, like maple leaf cookies.

Jim Watson | Getty Images

