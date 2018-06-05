NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine is advancing President Donald Trump's proposal that private companies take over operations of the International Space Station, according to The Washington Post.

Bridenstine, who became administrator in April, told the Post he has spoken "to many large corporations that are interested in getting involved" in the flying lab "through a consortium, if you will."

"We're in a position now where there are people out there that can do commercial management of the International Space Station," Bridenstine said in the interview, which was published Tuesday.

Bridenstine declined to specify which companies he had spoken to. Boeing was selected in August 1993 as NASA's primary contractor to develop and build the ISS. The aerospace giant's space division has continued to provide engineering and management under extended contracts. Boeing is tracking these developments as it works with NASA on future developments, according to the company's ISS spokesman, Steven Siceloff.

"Really what we're looking at is all of the entire commercial situation: The needs of both the station and the market," Siceloff told CNBC on Tuesday.