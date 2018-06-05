Sex robots offer little evidence of any health benefits, doctors say

Doctors are questioning claims that a rise in the use of "sexbots" could have medical benefits such as treating impotence, reducing the spread of disease, or preventing violent sexual behavior.

Writing in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Monday, Susan Bewley, professor of women's health at Kings College London and Chantal Cox-George from St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, analyzed the health implications of the $30 billion industry.

The paper said companies, such as True Companion and realbotix.com, currently sell adult sexbots priced between $5,000 and $15,000. They are, so far, only aimed at the male market but the first one designed for woman is set to go on sale next year.

Proponents of the robots claim the dolls offer a safe and therapeutic method for men who encounter difficulty having a sexual relationship with a human partner. Some have suggested sexual crime could even be reduced by the use of a robot.