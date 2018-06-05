Spain has a new government but political instability is not over

Maartje Wijffelaars, a senior economist at Rabobank, said that "either (Sanchez) comes to acknowledge himself that new elections are the only way to go at some point, or Parliament makes him acknowledge that" due to his lack of a solid majority.

However, according to a top aide in the new government, a new vote would not erase the political divide in the Parliament. Jose Luis Abalos, often described as Sanchez's right-hand man, told COPE radio according to Reuters, that "it's clearly unusual to govern with 84 lawmakers but the political situation remains very fragmented and everything suggests a new election wouldn't fix that."

But analysts argue that an unclear policy agenda, with a potential rollback of several labor and pension reforms, is worrisome. The new premier called Monday for more equality for Spanish citizens in what was another sign that Sanchez could try to dial back some austerity measures.

According to ratings agency DBRS, the economic momentum in Spain has so far survived the political headlines, but it added that "significant economic and fiscal challenges call for additional fiscal measures."

Spain grew at a rate of 3.1 percent last year, according to data from the European Commission. And that's expected to narrow to 2.9 percent this year. However, its public deficit remained above 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year and its public debt stood at 98.3 percent of GDP.

Opinion polls released in May showed the liberal party Ciudadanos getting the most support, with PP and PSOE fighting over the second place. If this support materializes in a general election there could be a positive move in Spanish markets.

"Due to Spain's regional proportional election system it is difficult to translate popular vote polling into seat distribution, but if indeed Ciudadanos would be the largest (party) this could be good for Spain," Wijffelaars said. "In the previous elections they had a good policy agenda, including reforms that should benefit Spain's growth potential," she added.

Spanish stocks have fallen sharply in the last two weeks, due to the political changes in the country but also elsewhere in Europe. However, the main Spanish index has started to recover some of those losses in the last 48 hours.