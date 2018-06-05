    ×

    Sycamore Partners files documents to show it isn't giving up its push to buy workplace wholesaler Essendant

    • Staples-owner Sycamore Partners on Monday filed regulatory documents necessary for an acquisition of Essendant.
    • Sycamore has a roughly 9.9 percent stake in Essendant and is trying to buy the whole company.
    • Essendant already agreed to do a deal with Genuine Parts Company.
    Yoon S. Byun | Boston Globe | Getty Images

    Staples-owner Sycamore Partners filed documents with regulators Monday that would be required should it successfully win its pursuit of workplace wholesaler Essendant.

    The documents — pre-merger paperwork required under the Hart-Scott-Rodino act — come after Essendant rebuked Sycamore's initial offer to buy the company, in favor of a previously announced deal.

    Essendant in April agreed to combine and form a separate company with S.P. Richards, a peer owned by Genuine Parts Company.

    Sycamore reported its roughly 9.9 percent stake in Essendant in May, as well as its offer to buy the rest of the company for $11.50 per share.

    Genuine Parts raised its bid to an offer of as much as $12 a share, contingent on Essendant's stock price. Shares of Essendant, unchanged in after-hours trading, closed at $13.70 a share on Monday, above both companies' offers.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GPC
    ---
    ESND
    ---