Sycamore Partners files documents to show it isn't giving up its push to buy workplace wholesaler Essendant

Staples-owner Sycamore Partners filed documents with regulators Monday that would be required should it successfully win its pursuit of workplace wholesaler Essendant.

The documents — pre-merger paperwork required under the Hart-Scott-Rodino act — come after Essendant rebuked Sycamore's initial offer to buy the company, in favor of a previously announced deal.

Essendant in April agreed to combine and form a separate company with S.P. Richards, a peer owned by Genuine Parts Company.

Sycamore reported its roughly 9.9 percent stake in Essendant in May, as well as its offer to buy the rest of the company for $11.50 per share.

Genuine Parts raised its bid to an offer of as much as $12 a share, contingent on Essendant's stock price. Shares of Essendant, unchanged in after-hours trading, closed at $13.70 a share on Monday, above both companies' offers.