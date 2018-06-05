There’s nothing stopping the dollar now, HSBC’s chief forex strategist says

The U.S. dollar is a major buy and is basically unstoppable, if you listen to the advice of HSBC's chief currency strategist.

"There's nothing to stop it at the moment," David Bloom, the bank's global head of foreign exchange strategy, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday. "As we argued, the greenback is back, the cyclicality of the U.S. economy is superb."

Bloom attributed part of his forecast to the fact that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates at a fair clip this year on the back of robust economic indicators, while other G10 central banks are constrained from doing the same.

"There's nothing I could possibly imagine that could stop the Fed in the next couple of weeks from going again, and there's nothing I could possibly imagine that's going to stop the ECB (European Central Bank) from doing nothing at its meetings," he said. "So there you've got the diversity of monetary policy: one of the engines of growth powering ahead, and the other spluttering along the tracks and needing a push by the policymakers."

The dollar has rallied by more than 6 percent since mid-April, and fell to a year low of 1.1659 against the euro at the end of May before picking up slightly to 1.1716 Tuesday at 9 a.m. London time.