Traders bet the Russell's run is just getting started

On Tuesday the Russell 2000 hit a new intraday all-time high, and investors are betting the run is just getting started.

So far this week traders have bought more than eleven thousand IWM calls at the August 168 strike price, according to Investitute.com co-founder and "Halftime Report" trader Jon Najarian.

The IWM, which tracks the Russell 2000, is up nearly nine percent this year. It closed at $164.71 on Monday, so it will need to rise another 2% to hit that key $168 level.

These particular calls expire on August 17, which means that as long as the ETF trades above $168 by then, the traders can exercise their right to buy the ETF at a lower price and collect a profit (minus the cost to purchase the option).