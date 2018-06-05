[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will address reporters' questions following President Donald Trump's cancellation of the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to White House in the latest battle over players' protests.

Trump rescinded the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles' invitation to the White House, saying Monday night that they are "unable" to attend on Tuesday because they "disagree with their President" on the protests that saw many NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

Separately, special counsel Robert Mueller said in a court filing on Monday that Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort attempted to tamper with potential witnesses.

Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, asked the judge overseeing the case in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to revoke or revise an order releasing Manafort ahead of his trial.