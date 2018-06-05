White House press aide reportedly out after mocking McCain

A White House press aide is out after mocking Sen. John McCain's health, CNN reported Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the situation.

Kelly Sadler had been employed in the Trump administration as special assistant to the president.

In May, Sadler dismissed the Republican senator's opposition to Gina Haspel's nomination as CIA director, saying "he's dying anyway."

At the time the White House released a statement, saying "We respect Senator McCain's service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time."

The White House did not immediately respond to CNN or NBC News' requests for comment.

