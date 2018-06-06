Avengers star Sebastian Stan says he's glad he was rejected from role of Captain America

Today, 36-year-old actor Sebastian Stan enjoys international stardom as Bucky Barnes in the Avengers film series.

But the Winter Soldier wasn't the role for which he was initially gunning. In fact, he had to face a round of rejection to get to where he is now.

In an interview with CNBC Make It, the Hollywood star said he originally auditioned for the role of Captain America, but was told that he was not "right for the part." Instead, the job was given to his multi-film co-star Chris Evans and Stan was offered the role of Barnes.

The decision ultimately "worked out" in his favor and was a "much better role," said Stan, who this year starred in "Avengers: Infinity War," the fourth in his nine-movie contract with Marvel Studios. However, knock-backs are never easy and, in an industry as competitive as showbiz, you're bound to face many. To cope with that, Stan said it's all about developing a thick skin and staying dedicated.

"Try not to take things personally, learn how to face rejection, no matter what you do, stay obsessed with it," he said.