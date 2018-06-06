VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

Avengers star Sebastian Stan says he's glad he was rejected from role of Captain America

How to MAKE IT like Sebastian Stan
How to MAKE IT like Sebastian Stan   

Today, 36-year-old actor Sebastian Stan enjoys international stardom as Bucky Barnes in the Avengers film series.

But the Winter Soldier wasn't the role for which he was initially gunning. In fact, he had to face a round of rejection to get to where he is now.

In an interview with CNBC Make It, the Hollywood star said he originally auditioned for the role of Captain America, but was told that he was not "right for the part." Instead, the job was given to his multi-film co-star Chris Evans and Stan was offered the role of Barnes.

The decision ultimately "worked out" in his favor and was a "much better role," said Stan, who this year starred in "Avengers: Infinity War," the fourth in his nine-movie contract with Marvel Studios. However, knock-backs are never easy and, in an industry as competitive as showbiz, you're bound to face many. To cope with that, Stan said it's all about developing a thick skin and staying dedicated.

"Try not to take things personally, learn how to face rejection, no matter what you do, stay obsessed with it," he said.

Actor Sebastian Stan attends the 2018 Wizard World Comic Con at Pennsylvania Convention Center on May 19, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Gilbert Carrasquillo | Getty
Actor Sebastian Stan attends the 2018 Wizard World Comic Con at Pennsylvania Convention Center on May 19, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

An unexpected career choice

While Stan now professes to being "obsessed" with acting, it was not an immediate passion for him: He came across it by chance a few years after moving to the U.S. from his native Romania.

He was only 15 when he met his manager, and he's been working with them since then — for close to 18 years now.

"It was what made sense to me, I just had a lot of fun doing it," said Stan.

But discovering that passion is what motivated him to pursue it as a career. The Romanian-American actor went on to secure several film and television roles, before receiving mainstream visibility for the first time as Carter Baizen in the television series "Gossip Girl."

He recommended that other aspiring actors ensure they have that passion, too, before working out what makes them stand out.

"Figure out what about acting you like, what makes you fall in love with it, why do you want to do it," said Stan. "Then figure out what it is about you that is unique and different."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...