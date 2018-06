Coming up Wednesday, in economic data, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services figures, and productivity and costs statistics at 8.30 a.m. ET.

Of particular concern to investors are the trade frictions between the U.S. and other countries. Last week, the Donald Trump administration imposed metal tariffs on Canada, Europe and Mexico — all of whom criticized and retaliated to Washington's decision.

The White House remained upbeat, however, stating that it continues to seek strong ties with the nations involved.

Now a summit between leading political figures is due to take place in Quebec, Canada, this week, with the topic of trade expected to be of key importance.