Cramer Remix: Millennials aren’t swaying the market as much as you think 1 Hour Ago | 01:14

Surprise! Millennials are not the be-all, end-all for the stock market, CNBC's Jim Cramer declared on Wednesday.

"Just because millennials love it, doesn't mean you should buy it," the "Mad Money" host said. "In the last year, for example, I've heard this from CEOs of cruise lines, timeshare companies, recreational vehicle plays and budget hotels. They all say millennials make up a shocking percentage of their business."

But CEOs recognizing that millennials make up notable parts of their customer bases do not good stocks make, Cramer warned.

If high fuel costs weigh on the cruise lines, or the cost of making RVs rises, or hotel traffic subsides because of rising gas prices, these millennial plays could enter the house of pain, he said.

"Long story short: as we've seen over and over again, having a surprising number of millennial customers is nice, but if your business starts having problems, it won't save your stock from getting trounced," he told viewers.