Billionaire Snap CEO Evan Spiegel: ‘Obviously, life is not about making money’

Life is about more than making money, says Evan Spiegel, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Snapchat company, Snap.

Spiegel, who is worth $3 billion according to Forbes, made the comment in a conversation with Recode's Kara Swisher at the 2018 Code Conference on May 29.

"So, obviously, life is not about making money. Life's not about winning awards. It's not about winning competitions or whatever," says Spiegel. "Life is really about having an impact on the world, changing the way that people experience the world, changing the way that you experience the world."

Swisher and Spiegel were talking about the responsibility of the tech industry to have values.

"I think for me, one of the things that I worry about is that businesses very quickly reduce problems to numbers. They think about themselves in terms of numbers and they get obsessed with driving numbers. I think the interesting thing about humanity and about values is that these are things that can't actually be quantified," says Spiegel.

"For me, I think the big red flag for all of us should be when we put more weight on things that can be counted instead of the things that can't be. Because the things that can't be counted are the things that make us human, and the things that are the most important to protect."

Snap's own numbers have been a mixed bag. Snap closed at $24.48 a share on its first day of trading in March 2017 and the price has largely been trending down since then. On Tuesday, Snap closed at $12.93 a share. However, a report published May 31 by Pew Research Center showed teens (13 to 17) in the U.S. preferred Snapchat to the social media juggernaut Facebook: 69 percent of teens reported using Snapchat while only 51 percent said they use Facebook. And 35 percent say they use Snapchat most often, while only 10 percent say that about Facebook.