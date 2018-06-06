How Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson went from evictions and struggle to making $65 million a year

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the second highest-paid actor in the world: He earned a grand total of $65 million in 2017. But he doesn't take success for granted. While back in his home state of Hawaii to film an upcoming movie, Disney's "Jungle Cruise," Johnson spent Sunday, his day off, reflecting on the troubles he faced growing up.

"A lot of you guys know I grew up here in Hawaii with my family where we struggled, man, like a lot of you guys out there struggle to pay the rent, hustled, doing everything we could to get by," Johnson says in a video he posted on Instagram. "You know, this life here, this was never my dream. My dream was that I just didn't want to be evicted anymore."

As he puts it: "You know you're getting your ass kicked when your rent is due by the week. We had a weekly rent and we couldn't even afford that. Eventually we got kicked off the island, we got evicted."